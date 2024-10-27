Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,871 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 737,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after buying an additional 81,470 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 67,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 78.2% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

