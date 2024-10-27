Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,535,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $336.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.35. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $424.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

