Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 24,618 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,618 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

