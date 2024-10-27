Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Elevance Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $425.27 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.98 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.15 and its 200 day moving average is $524.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Read More
