Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE) versus Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Head to Head Analysis

Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE) and Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Vast Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Burnham shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Vast Renewables shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vast Renewables has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burnham has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vast Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A Burnham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vast Renewables N/A N/A N/A Burnham 3.67% 9.28% 4.84%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vast Renewables $340,000.00 44.34 -$293.45 million N/A N/A Burnham $252.98 million 0.19 $9.43 million $2.00 7.04

Burnham has higher revenue and earnings than Vast Renewables.

Summary

Burnham beats Vast Renewables on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vast Renewables

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, copper tube boilers, and water heaters; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. The company sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

