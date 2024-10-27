IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $55,620,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $180.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

