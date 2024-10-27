IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 921 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.