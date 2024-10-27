IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EL opened at $87.25 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

