Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,394 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,346,000 after buying an additional 561,565 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 566,015 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,793 shares of company stock worth $405,439 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

