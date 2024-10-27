CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Nasdaq by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,154,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after buying an additional 853,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 67.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,879,000 after acquiring an additional 815,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,010,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,793,000 after acquiring an additional 670,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

