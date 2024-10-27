IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.58.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $324.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $234.04 and a 52 week high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

