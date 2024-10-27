Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 84,374 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,148.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Broadcom by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,224,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242,455 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Broadcom by 826.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,005.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,577,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $173.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.68. The firm has a market cap of $805.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

