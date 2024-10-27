Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 956.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 226,130.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,224,520,000 after buying an additional 8,242,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $805.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

