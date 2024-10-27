IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 121.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of -167.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,356.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $4,017,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,213,919.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,356.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,552 shares of company stock valued at $42,994,705 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

