CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $106,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,551,000 after buying an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
JAZZ stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $134.48.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.