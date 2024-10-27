CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $106,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,551,000 after buying an additional 84,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $134.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.