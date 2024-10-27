Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases 54,486 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 717.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 54,486 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 226,130.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,224,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.