IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $44,630,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $100.84 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average of $104.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

