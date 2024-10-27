Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $1,015.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $933.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,088.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,040.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

