DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $994.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.55 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

