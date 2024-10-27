IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 425,768 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Dover by 110.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $17,323,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 31.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 95,056 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day moving average of $182.22. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $195.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.