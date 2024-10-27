Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,219 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,270,000 after purchasing an additional 94,122 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after buying an additional 602,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,443,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,606 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $74.69 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

