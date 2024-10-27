Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 19,927 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,927 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at $122.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $126.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

