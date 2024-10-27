Country Club Bank Sells 808 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Country Club Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,070.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 88,821 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

