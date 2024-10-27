F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $595,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,221.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,357. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.13.

F5 Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $216.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $224.47.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

