Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,184,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,849,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,393,016. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,184,992. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,387,269 shares of company stock worth $38,394,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after buying an additional 1,598,248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Toast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 171.5% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 112,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

