CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 119 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,539,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,911 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 986.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $148,996,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

