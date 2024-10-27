Ballentine Partners LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 196.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.4 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $139.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

