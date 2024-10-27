Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 94.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 144,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,020,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 113,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.27 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.95 and a 200-day moving average of $168.51.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.