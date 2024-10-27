Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 48.6% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH stock opened at $325.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

