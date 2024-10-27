CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 739 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $104.76 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

