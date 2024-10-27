John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $82.51 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.