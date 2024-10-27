Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 982 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $226.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.90 and a 200-day moving average of $208.30. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

