Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after acquiring an additional 777,103 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,279,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 406,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $195.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.27.

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL stock opened at $200.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

