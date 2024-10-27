Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,599,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,152,000 after buying an additional 53,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,409,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,730,000 after acquiring an additional 182,120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Weatherford International by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 439,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 33.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 631,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,756 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Weatherford International stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $77.29 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.79.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.11% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

