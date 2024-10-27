Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,221 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,220,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,110,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.8 %

DraftKings stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.