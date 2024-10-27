Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 22.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Banco Santander Price Performance
SAN opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Banco Santander Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
