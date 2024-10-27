Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $23,384,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 342,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1,336.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 317,212 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 815.0% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 268,569 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 254.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 251,036 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Kemper Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $63.02 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.98%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

