Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes $211,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 2.0 %

Allstate stock opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $198.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

