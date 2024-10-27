Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 81,597 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 79.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,597 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACRE. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $894,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 67.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 257,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,902 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 81,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ACRE opened at $6.45 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $351.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.48%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

