Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $128.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

