Country Club Bank Has $681,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Country Club Bank lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

