Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,100 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $423,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,100 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $423,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $126,558.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,672.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,398 shares of company stock valued at $23,238,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.