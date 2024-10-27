Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $135.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $423,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,100 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $423,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,398 shares of company stock worth $23,238,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after buying an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,268,000 after acquiring an additional 316,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.