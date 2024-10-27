Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $144.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,398 shares of company stock valued at $23,238,106. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.