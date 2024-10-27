Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.4 %

DSGX stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $108.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

