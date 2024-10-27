Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.8% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

