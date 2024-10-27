Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

BYD opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.57. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 132.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

