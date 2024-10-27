Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Valvoline by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $41.48 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.