Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,812 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Albany International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,592,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,961,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 726,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 708,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Albany International from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Albany International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIN opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

