Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.69 and a 200-day moving average of $190.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Northland Capmk lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

